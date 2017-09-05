James Graham confirms move to the Dragons

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

James Graham has confirmed that he will leave Canterbury Bulldogs to join St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the season.

Graham, the former St Helens and current England forward, confirmed to the Australian media that he has signed a three-year deal with the Dragons ahead of the 2018 season.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bulldogs, and he confirmed the worst-kept secret in Australia during an interview with Fox Sports.

“I think it’s the best move for myself and for both clubs, too,” Graham told NRL 360.

“At the age I’m at, that will probably take me to the end of my NRL career. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”

Coincidentally, his final game for the Bulldogs was against his new employers, with Canterbury defeating the Dragons 26-20.

It means Graham will play alongside England halfback Gareth Widdop next season, with the pair set to link-up for the upcoming World Cup.