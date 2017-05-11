Could James Graham be set to move clubs for 2018?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

He has been at Canterbury since 2012 after leaving Super League side St Helens: but could James Graham be on the move in 2018?

The Bulldogs captain is under contract with the club next season however, as the transfer merry-go-round intensifies in the NRL, there is talk that some big names could be on the move.

And with Canterbury bringing in Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran, the England forward could yet find a new home – and Newcastle Knights chief executive Matt Gidley has told the Sydney Morning Herald that they would be open to bringing the 31-year-old to the club next year if he became available.

“We need to respect the fact he is contracted to the Bulldogs,” Gidley said.

“But if circumstances change there, he certainly knows how we feel and how much we would love to have him at the club.”

Gidley also spoke about the possibility of bringing in Melbourne’s Cooper Cronk next year – describing he and Graham as “super talented players”.

“Cooper and James, in terms of the qualities they bring to a club on and off the field, are exactly what we are after,” Gidley said.

“They are super talented players, they are both experienced and bring genuine leadership traits which is what our young squad is in need of. There are obviously some challenges to work through to make that happen. ”