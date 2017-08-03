James Hasson accuses Salford of treating him “like a piece of meat”

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield forward James Hasson has accused former club Salford of treating him “like a piece of meat” during his short-term stint with the club earlier this season.

Hasson, who has joined Trinity on a deal until the end of the season after making four appearances for Salford this year, says the Red Devils needed his quota spot to facilitiate their high-profile signature of Manu Vatuvei from the New Zealand Warriors.

He is now eyeing a fresh start with Chris Chester’s side, but says he was disappointed with the way the Red Devils treated him.

He said: “It was very frustrating. What Salford did to me was really disappointing, but at the end of the day it is a business these days. It was disappointed how I was treated but I’m grateful to be at Wakefield now.”

When asked why he was disappointed, he said: “They needed my quota spot for Manu Vatuvei. They flew me over the other side of the world and took my quota spot off me after four games which was disappointing, but it is what it is and I’m here now. In the end, I’d been stuffed around with Salford and I was treated like a piece of meat there.

“I was in a lucky situation that I’ve picked up a quality club so it’s time to show some gratitude and pay back Chezzy (Wakefield coach Chris Chester) for giving me the chance to come here.”

“It’s been a very frustrating 18 months but I feel settled here now and I’m looking forward to getting some game-time.”

