James Lockwood gearing up to return to action after two-year ban

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers forward James Lockwood is readying himself to return to Featherstone Rovers action after seeing his two-year suspension from the sport come to an end.

The back-rower, who can also operate at prop, has been cleared to start his second spell with the Rovers after being banned until the 2nd of March this year (Thursday) after testing positive in an out-of-competition test in November 2014.

He is in contention to play this Sunday when Jon Sharp’s men take welcome Rochdale Hornets to The Big Fellas Stadium, looking to make it five wins from five in the Championship as they keep pace with hot favourites Hull Kingston Rovers in the early weeks of the new season.

And Lockwood said he can’t wait to get going again. “I am really happy to be back at Featherstone, it was the only club worth joining in my view and I am raring to go,” he said.

“Jon (Sharp) has given me a major opportunity and I intend to take it with both hands. I have been training hard for a long period of time and am doing all I can to work my way into the team.

“The boys are playing very well, their form is good and the results are coming thick and fast. This is a much, much stronger team than the one I played in during my last spell at Featherstone. We are fighting to secure a top-two finish.

“The task for me, providing I get into the team in the weeks ahead, is keeping my place within it.

“The competition for places is massive, particularly in the pack, so I will need to stay fit and healthy, while playing well.”