Jamie Acton handed Grade F charge following Greg Bird incident

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Acton could be banned for at least eight matches after being charged for grabbing Greg Bird while he was injured.

The Leigh Centurions forward was caught grabbing the shirt of the dazed Catalans player and shoving him to the ground.

Bird was laid out on the floor after a collision with the Leigh halfback Ben Reynolds before Acton confronted him while he lay on the floor.

Disgusting behaviour from Jamie Acton on a player who had just sustained a potential neck injury #SLCatLei pic.twitter.com/KSjwNC1hBW — RL Banter (@RLBP_) July 1, 2017

It is the latest disciplinary incident involving the 25-year-old. Since May 2015, he has been charged 10 times by the RFL.

The incident drew large criticism from supporters online, who have called for the Centurions prop to be handed a hefty ban. Leigh have yet to comment on the matter.

He is one of ten players to be charged by the Match Review Panel, with six of those coming from Leigh’s game with the Dragons.

Ben Crooks is the other Leigh player charged for punching, Grade B, while four Catalans men have also been charged.

Bird has been charged for punching, with Fouad Yaha and Benjamin Garcia charged for running in and punching at Grade B and C respectively. Richie Myler has received a Grade A tripping charge.

Wakefield duo Keegan Hirst and Reece Lyne have been cited for Dangerous Contact offences, graded A and C respectively.

St Helens’ Jon Wilkin will also visit Red Hall for a Grade B dangerous contact charge, while Jake Webster is likely to avoid a suspension. The Castleford centre has received a Grade A high tackle charge but has an Early Guilty Plea available.