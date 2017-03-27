Jamie Ellis equals world record

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Ellis equalled the world record for consecutive goal kicks but agonisingly missed out on breaking the record when he missed the target.

The on-loan Hull Kingston Rovers halfback had landed 41 goals on the bounce, a tally previously amassed by Liam Finn during his time at Featherstone Rovers.

The 27-year-old had the chance to break the record with 13 minutes remaining in their 28-14 victory over Halifax, but he pulled a 30-metre penalty goal wide of the target.

Tim Sheens, Ellis’ head coach at the Robins, admitted he was frustrated for his halfback.

“It is one of those things,” Sheens said.

“Like a golfer putting for the win who gets the yips. He got the yips on it, I suppose, if that’s the best way of putting it.”

