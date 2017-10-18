Jamie Ellis returns to Castleford Tigers on three-year deal

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that they have re-signed half-back Jamie Ellis from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

Ellis will be with the club until the end of the 2020 season, and the Tigers say he will compete with Luke Gale and Ben Roberts for a spot in the halves.

The 28-year old re-joins the Tigers having previously playing for the club between 2012 and 2014.

Ellis burst onto the scene thanks to a magic 2011 season with Leigh Centurions in the Championship as he scored 34 tries for then coach Ian Millward’s side.

His efforts that season earned the half-back a move to Super League with Hull FC but chances were tough to come by and a mid-season loan move saw Ellis link back up with Millward only this time at Castleford.

Following two and a half successful years with the Tigers, which included a Challenge Cup Grand Final appearance, Ellis moved on to Huddersfield Giants. In 2017, he was found surplus to requirements at the Giants and instead helped steer Hull KR back to Super League.

Upon re-joining the Tigers, Ellis said: “Since I’ve been away from Castleford I’ve become a bit of a fan and I’ve really enjoyed watching all of the success that has come to the club. I can’t wait to get started and be a part of that. My agent called me while I was on holiday and told me that Castleford were interested and as soon as he said that I wanted to sign the contract to come back here.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m delighted to add Jamie Ellis to our squad for next season. He left the club a few years ago and I wanted to retain him then, his game has matured significantly since his last time at Castleford and I am confident he will be outstanding for us alongside Luke Gale and give us a great combination at half back. He has many attributes to his game, his passing ability and running games alongside a very long kicking ability will add-to our armoury for 2018.”