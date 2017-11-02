Jamie Foster is back in rugby league… with Workington!

39 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Foster has come out of retirement to join Leon Pryce’s Workington.

The 27-year-old had decided to hang up the boots in June after a spell without a club, but he has now brought an end to his hiatus by signing a one-year deal with the Cumbiran club.

His arrival at Workington will see him reunite with Pryce, who he played with during their time together at Saints.

A Grand Finalist with Saints in 2010, Foster went on to have a loan spell with Hull FC before stints at Bradford, Huddersfield and Featherstone.

“He has just turned 27 so he is still young and he maybe feels like he has something to prove and that’s what I want to see,” said Pryce.

“I want him to get back to loving the game.

“Let’s not forget this is a lad who has played in Grand Finals and was right at the top of Super League.”