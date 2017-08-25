Jamie Peacock backs Wigan to win the Challenge Cup

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Great Britain and Super League legend has backed Wigan to be the ones lifting the Challenge Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Peacock, speaking in his exclusive blog with competition sponsors Ladbrokes, thinks that George Williams will be the game-changer for the Warriors, helping them to win the cup for the first time since 2013: when they beat Hull FC.

Peacock said: “I think it’ll be a very exciting game with two solid sides going to Wembley, but I fancy Wigan to just edge Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final. Hull have had a really difficult journey to get here, beating Castleford and Leeds en route to this final and as defending champions they’ll feel it’s their trophy to keep hold of. But I think Wigan are going to struggle to reach this year’s Super League Grand final so this is now their only real chance of silverware.

“Both sides are very good defensively, but they’ve also got some great game-changers in there too. It’s going to be one of the closest finals in recent years. The weather looks like it’s going to be perfect for a free-flowing, tough game – and one which I can’t see either side comfortably winning.

“Hull suffered a huge defeat last weekend against Huddersfield while Wigan enjoyed a comfortable victory over Salford, but both camps have to put those results to bed now. Obviously Hull would’ve wanted to win that game because it just puts that little bit of pressure on them to bounce back with a victory this weekend. It could give them that extra bit of motivation though to get back to winning ways.

“I think George Williams will be Wigan’s potential game-changer. When he’s on form he’s the best player in the country. His ability when running with the ball, as well as his passing and his kicking make him one of the most exciting players right now, and he’s going to be part of the England set-up for the best part of 10 years.

“For the Hull side I’m going to go with Marc Sneyd as a potential match winner. In the last two games in this competition he’s been outstanding. He knows what he can bring to the game, he’s got a great kicking game and he’s got the discipline to stick to it. He was absolutely ruthless against Leeds in the last round, and his penalties against Castleford won that game for Hull. Unless Wigan negate that, Marc could have a real influence on this final.”

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup latest betting

Match odds

Wigan Warriors – 10/11

Hull FC – 11/10

Tie – 18/1

Jamie Peacock’s Best Bets

Albert Kelly to score a try at any time – 11/8

Wigan to win by 0-6 points – 5/1

George Williams to win the Lance Todd Trophy – 7/1