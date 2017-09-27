Jamie Peacock challenges Rio Ferdinand to charity boxing match

153 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Could we be set to see a clash of the codes of a very different kind next year?

Earlier this month, it emerged that former England footballer Rio Ferdinand was embarking on a new career as a professional boxer – and he’s now been called out by one of rugby league’s all-time greats!

Former Great Britain and England captain Jamie Peacock has laid down the challenge for Ferdinand, offering him a match in Spring of next year in Leeds to raise money for charity.

Peacock has proposed a fight at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, with a goal of raising a whopping £250,000 for charity in the process.

Speaking on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Peacock said:

Now then @rioferdy5 . Let’s have this. Spring 2018. @fdarena Leeds.

Pack it out all for a good cause. Raise £250k for charity. 🥊💰 pic.twitter.com/2qPtwxtUIH — Jamie Peacock MBE (@JamiePeacock10) September 27, 2017

This would be something we could get right behind. And naturally, we’d all be cheering Peacock on every step of the way, wouldn’t we?