Jason Taumalolo signs incredible 10-year deal with North Queensland!

North Queensland Cowboys have revealed that forward Jason Taumalolo will be a “Cowboy for life” after agreeing to an historic 10-year deal with the club.

The forward, who was also in contention for last year’s Golden Boot, will be contracted to the former NRL champions until the end of the 2027 NRL season after signing what is believed to be a historic deal.

It also means he will have spent 20 years with the club when the deal runs out. “I’m very proud and honoured to be able to say that I’m staying a Cowboy for life,” Taumalolo said.

“This club – including my teammates, the coaching staff, and the people that are its heart and soul – means the world to me, as do our amazing partners, members and fans.

“One of the greatest pleasures of being a professional rugby league player with the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys is running out on to our home ground at the start of the game and hearing that roar.

“I started this amazing journey as a young kid in the academy program in a Cowboys jersey and I’ll finish up in one.”

“I’ve been privileged to have watched Jase mature into an extremely talented footballer and it’s been a pleasure to see him improve year in, year out,” Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

“He’s extremely coachable, always wants to improve and has been integral to our recent success. This new deal is fantastic news for Jase, for our club, for our partners, for our members and fans, and for his current and future teammates.”

“Holding aloft that NRL Premiership trophy with JT, Thumper, Greeny and Parrie and the rest of the boys is a memory I’ll have forever,” Taumalolo added.