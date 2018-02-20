Jermaine McGillvary set for Huddersfield return against St Helens

Huddersfield Giants are set to welcome back Golden Boot nominee Jermaine McGillvary for their clash with St Helens on Friday.

England’s star performer at the World Cup has missed the first two rounds with a knee injury but is likely to make his return as the Giants host the league leaders.

McGillvary hasn’t played since the World Cup Final, but Rick Stone confirmed that the 29-year-old would almost certainly feature against Justin Holbrook’s side as the Giants go in search of their second victory this season.

“I’m pretty sure Jerry will play this week,” Stone said.

“He missed the first two weeks but he’s been pretty close, to be honest, and it’s just a bit of soreness in his knee which has kept him out.

“We wanted to make sure he was 100% before getting his 2018 campaign underway.”

Adam Walne will also return after recovering from a calf injury, while Shannon Wakeman and Michael Lawrence will have fitness tests.

“Adam Walne had a calf strain after playing the first week and missing the second, but he will be back as well.

“Shannon Wakeman hasn’t played yet and Michael Lawrence missed round two with a hamstring injury, but they are getting pretty close.”