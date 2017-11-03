League Publications Ltd
Advertising
Contact Us
Privacy
Home
News
Forums
Shop
League Express
Rugby League World
The Golden Boot
The Albert Goldthorpe Medal
Super League
Championship
League 1
Challenge Cup
NRL
International
Grassroots
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
John Bateman and Chris Hill preview England’s clash with Lebanon
By
Matthew Shaw
November 3, 2017 15:24
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum
Tweet
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
By
Matthew Shaw
November 3, 2017 15:24
World Cup
Tonga crush Scotland
Ireland begin World Cup campaign with a win
Lebanon win first ever World Cup game
Fiji hammer USA in Townsville
Kear reflects on Welsh defeat
Six games to watch out for in the World Cup
Read More
Super League
Catalans land Langi
St Helens reveal 2018 squad numbers and reveal next season’s kits
Wakefield Council promise to build community stadium – with or without Wakefield Trinity
Saints youngster moves to rugby union
Saints halfback attracting NRL interest
Hetherington confirms World Club Challenge plans
Read More
Championship
Leigh and Toronto to clash in opening round of 2018 Championship
Sheffield land forward duo for 2018
Hood signs new two-year deal
Ridyard sets sights on top four with Featherstone
Leigh and Toronto to headline Summer Bash
Swinton chief keen to add more recruits
Read More
League 1
I fell out of love with rugby league, admits Jamie Foster ahead of Workington move
Jamie Foster is back in rugby league… with Workington!
Oldham set for Whitebank return in 2018
Read More
NRL
Former Hull FC winger Steve Michaels arrested in Australia
Sarginson aquitted of assault charge
Cronk joins the Roosters
Read More
Grassroots
White Rose sides target semi-final berths
The best of Oldham’s youth to parade their skills..
How the NCL could look next season
Read More
Rugby League News
24/7
© 2016 Copyright
League Publications Ltd
. All Rights reserved.
Designed by
Orange-Themes.com
Loading..
❎
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.