John Kear reveals he almost became Bradford coach several years ago

He’s the new man in the hotseat at Odsal – but John Kear has revealed how he almost became coach of Bradford Bulls several years ago.

Kear was unveiled as the Bulls’ new coach on Tuesday on a three-year deal – a story revealed in League Express this past Monday.

However, the legendary 63-year-old has admitted he came close to the top job at Odsal in the past.

He said: “It was a number of years ago but obviously I was unsuccessful then. Thankfully everything has fitted together this time and I really am excited.