Johnson adamant Salford can reach top four

Salford star Greg Johnson is adamant the Red Devils can make the top four this year.

The winger was left licking his wounds after his side suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Wigan in the opening round of the season, with Salford eventually going down 40-12.

However, the defeat did little to dampen the 27-year-old’s spirits, with Johnson insisting the result didn’t change his aspirations for the season.

“On our day we can beat anyone in the league and we’re definitely a top-four team,” he told TotalRL.

“Last year we finished top four and reached the semi-final of the Challenge Cup. We had a bit of a blip at the end of last year but we can finish top four again and hopefully do a lot better in the eights.

“You’ve seen from the first-half that we can compete with the best. We had a man sin-binned and made a few bad decisions and errors cost us the game, but we can come back stronger for it.

“We’re a tight group, we can pull it back together ahead of Wakefield and get the win.”

Johnson is the club’s most senior winger following the season-ending injury to Manu Vatuvei, who underwent surgery last week.

His absence has left Ian Watson with a backline lacking depth, and Johnson admitted the squad could do with a new addition.

“We could do with another player in,” he admitted.

“We have Derrell Olpherts and Jake Bibby who are good players, but we could do with a utility so if something happens they can come in.

“He’s a very good bloke Manu, he was having a good pre-season and then that happens. We’re all here for him though.

“We’re very tight knit and we have good personnel here. We’re just brothers and a good community. That goes from the staff to the players. We’ll move forward from this.”