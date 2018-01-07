Johnstone marks return with hat-trick as Wakefield thrash Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tom Johnstone made an instant impact on his return from injury as his three tries helped Wakefield to a 62-0 win over Halifax.

The winger had missed seven months of action following an ACL injury, but wasted little time in recapturing his best form as he and Trinity ran rampant against a Halifax side with a mix of senior and reserve-grade players.

Mason Caton-Brown and Joe Arundel both scored tries either side of Johnstone’s first on 18 minutes, leaving Chris Chester’s side 28-0 ahead at half-time.

Debutant Pauli Pauli scored two tries in for minutes just after the break to extend the gap, before Johnstone scored his second.

Former Halifax halfback Liam Finn crossed with 15 minutes remaining and James Batchelor scored six minutes later.

There was still time for Johnstone to steal the headlines though, grabbing his third try with a minute left.

A full match report will be in Monday’s League Express.

TRINITY: Grix, Caton-Brown, Lyne, Arundel, Johnstone, Miller, Finn, Baldwinson, Wood, Hirst, Ashurst, Horo, Arona. Subs:, Hampshire, Crowther, Batchelor, Kirmond, Kershaw, Jowitt, Pauli, Annakin, Ackroyd

Tries: Caton-Brown (2), Arundel (2), Johnstone (3), Pauli (2), Finn, Batchelor.

Goals: Finn (4), Batchelor (5)

HALIFAX: Sharp, McGrath, Butler, Syme, Heaton, Murrell, Johnston, Jacob Fairbank, Kaye, Jack Fairbank, Dewhirst, Davies, Grix. Subs: Jones, Moore, Morris, Calcott, Brook, Morgan, Stringer, Tyrer.