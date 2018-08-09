Jon Wilkin confirms St Helens exit after 16 years

Veteran St Helens forward Jon Wilkin will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has spent the last 16 years with Saints and racked up almost 400 appearances for the club since.

Wilkin, who played for England and Great Britain internationally during his career, confirmed he would leave the club on his weekly podcast, Whippets & Flat Caps.

“I will not be playing for St Helens next season,” he said.

“It’s a tough time to ask me that question because of what’s just happened. It’s something for me to think about at the end of the year.

“It’s 16 years of my life. I could have left on four or five different occasions to earn more money but I never did because I genuinely believed in what we were doing and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Wilkin joined the club in 2002 and has won two Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge. He was also famously part of Saints’ 2006 all-conquering side that won the treble before winning the World Club Challenge the year after.

Individually, Wilkin was named in the 2006 Dream Team.