Jones-Buchanan insists he’s got no intention of slowing down just yet

Evergreen Leeds forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan insists he’s got no intention of slowing down while he’s still enjoying playing after another all-action display last week.

Jones-Buchanan is now Super League’s second-oldest player, yet that did not prevent him producing a lung-busting 80-minute performance last Thursday as the Rhinos began their season with victory at Warrington.

And the 36-year-old told League Express he still gets the same enjoyment from playing as he did when he was a child.

He said: “No matter how old you get, winning never gets boring and scoring tries is still as exciting as it was in under-10s but the priority was the team and starting with a win.

“One of my strengths has always been my engine and my persistence. I’ve never been a classy player, I just enjoy the game and I always keep going.

“I hope to keep going for a while yet, too!”

Jones-Buchanan added: “The bench didn’t try and take me off – but I might have wanted to come off!” he joked.

“Time flies when you’re having fun though, and I enjoyed it tonight. If I play 80 minutes every week, it’ll make me bigger and stronger.”

The forward also highlighted the importance of Leeds making it back-to-back wins to start this season this Thursday against Hull KR, with their World Club Challenge tie in Melbourne now just days away.

He believes the Rhinos can improve significantly, but said: “Winning can become a habit and in tight games like the one when you’re playing for the right to become world champions, if the game is finely poised then it’s that confidence you derive from winning that can be the difference sometimes.

“Our boys will be happy with this as a start, I think.

“I think it was an encouraging start. Two points and a win is a good base to build from – and now we move onto Hull KR. We need a big performance at Elland Road because that’s a big night, and it all builds to heading off to Australia to face Melbourne.”

Meanwhile, after becoming Leeds’ unlikely first try-scorer of the season, Jones-Buchanan revealed there will have at least been one person who saw it coming.

“It was nice to get across so early in the season – my mum will have had a little bit on me being first try-scorer, I think, too!” he joked.