Jones the latest to commit to Salford

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Josh Jones has become the fourth player Salford player to sign a new contract with the club in a week, after penning a new two-year deal.

Jones, a Grand Final winner during his time at St Helens, joined the club last year and has made 41 appearances for the club, scoring nine tries.

He joins Lee Mossop, Jake Bibby and Josh Wood in signing new deals with the club, much to the delight of the club’s CEO, Ian Blease.

“We are delighted to have extended Josh’s terms here,” Blease said.

“He has done really well returning from his stint in rugby union and has grown quickly to become one of our senior players.

“The fans in the city need to see what is happening here at the Red Devils, the team is taking shape nicely and it’s certainly a great time to get behind Ian Watson and his team this Sunday when we take on Widnes Vikings at the AJ Bell.”

Jones added: “This is a great club and I really enjoy myself here which is so important. The club are clearly on the rise and have come a long way in short time, why wouldn’t you want to be a part of it?”