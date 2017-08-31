Jordan Rankin agrees new three-year deal with Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As revealed exclusively and first in League Express, Huddersfield Giants full-back Jordan Rankin has agreed a new long-term deal with the club.

Rankin has impressed since returning to Super League with the Giants, following a spell in the NRL with Wests Tigers.

And the club have now rewarded him with a new three-year deal – news first brought to you in League Express several weeks ago.

“I’m very happy to have signed a new three-year deal with the Giants,” Rankin said. “Rick Stone, the coaches and all the playing staff have been fantastic from the day I arrived here and I want to be able to repay them for that.

“The club is heading in the right direction and I’m delighted to have signed this three-year contract. I feel I’ve joined the club at the right time with results going our way and our team looking strong as we aim to finish the season well.

“I feel that I’ve settled in really well and have felt good playing at full-back, with such high quality players around me it’s made the job a lot easier. There’s different styles to playing every position and I feel I’ve done my job pretty well so far this season with a few try assists, but I’m not fussed about the numbers so long as I’m playing well and helping the team get a win.

“I’ve felt at home here in Huddersfield with my partner Chloe making the move over to the UK with me, which has made the transition very easy. We’ve both really enjoyed our time here and I’m delighted to have been rewarded with a new contract to remain with the Claret and Gold.

“The fans have been brilliant this season. With their support we’ve enjoyed a really good home run and I’m hoping we can put in some big performances and finish the season strongly for them.”

Giants coach Stone, who signed Rankin on an initial short-term deal earlier this year, admits he is delighted to secure the Australian’s long-term future with Huddersfield.

He said: “Jordan’s made a really good impact on the pitch since he’s been here. He’s got the flexibility of playing in a few positions and has been playing full-back for us so far, key ball playing roles are really important in a footy team and he’s got the ability to play those roles. He’s fitted in well and has made a near seamless transition with some good form on the pitch as well as him being happy within himself and enjoying Huddersfield.

“If needed Jordan is more than capable of stepping up into the halves, he’s a good ball-runner, he’s got sharp feet, a good skill-set and a good kicking game. We’ve seen good combination play between Danny Brough, Lee Gaskell and Jordan and I’ve seen some good half-back traits coming out from him so we may look to utilise him in that role in the future.

“Jordan is a valuable long-term acquisition and has made a good impact since he joined. I think in a half-back or in a ball-playing position, try assists are just as important as tries and he’s definitely laid on a number of try assists this season. That’s been really important, generally your full-back has got to come up with some big plays or money-balls and Jordan has managed to do that for us since he has been here. He’s only 25 and has got a lot of good rugby ahead of him and he’s a great acquisition for us.”