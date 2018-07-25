Jordan Thompson closing in on Leeds move as Leigh exodus continues

Jordan Thompson looks set to become the next player to leave Leigh with Leeds believed to be keen on securing a deal for the forward.

TotalRL understands the Rhinos have held talks with the 26-year-old and are closing in on a move for the former Hull FC back-rower.

Thompson has been one of Leigh’s best, most consistent performers during their turbulent campaign, which looks set to end in them missing out on a place in the top four.

Leigh need two of the four sides directly above them to lose this weekend to stand a chance of reaching the Qualifiers, but all four sides play teams in the bottom half of the league.

As a result, numerous clubs are circling Leigh Sports Village in the hope of signing some of Leigh’s best talent, and the Centurions aren’t standing in their way with several players on the cusp of leaving.

Bodene Thompson is set to leave for Warrington while Peter Mata’utia is close to securing a move to Castleford. Craig Hall has also been linked with a move to Widnes.

Thompson joined the club from Hull following their relegation from Super League and has been an ever-present this year, playing in Leigh’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against the Rhinos earlier this year.

He had previously spent four years with Hull FC, making over 100 appearances for the Black and Whites after his move to the KCOM from Castleford ahead of the 2014 season.

Other clubs are believed to be circling the back-rower, but Leeds are in the driving seat.