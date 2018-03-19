Josh Charnley returns to rugby league with Warrington

Josh Charnley has returned to rugby league after signing a three-year deal with Warrington Wolves.

The 26-year-old has spent the last 18 months with rugby union side Sale Sharks, having left the 13-man code after winning the Grand Final with Wigan Warriors in 2016.

A proven try-scorer, Charnley scored over 160 tries in cherry and white, helping the Warriors to two Challenge Cup triumphs and two Grand Final victories.

Internationally, he has played seven times for England, adding to the Wolves’ raft of international talent.

It’s the latest high-profile signing made under Steve Price, who has previously stated his admiration for the winger.

“Josh is an exciting talent,” he said.

“I kept an eye on him for a number of years prior to him going to Rugby Union. He’s a player who can beat people and break tackles. He’s got electric speed and is a fantastic finisher. I feel he can bring something different to what we currently have at the moment.

📢Wire fans! There's a new wolf in the pack… pic.twitter.com/7Br6607Zat — Warrington Wolves (@wolvesrl) March 19, 2018

“Josh is excited to get back to where his passion lies which is Rugby League; he’s excited to come back into the game that he has grown up on all his career and to be joining our football club.”

Meanwhile, Charnley added that he was delighted to be joining the Wolves.

“I like this club. It’s a good club to be at, there’s a good culture here and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads and pushing for that top four spot. There wasn’t much persuasion needed.

“I know a few boys here who speak highly of this club so it wasn’t a tough decision to put pen to paper.

“I’ve always liked playing at this stadium, it’s one of my favourites. Hopefully I’ll fit straight in with the boys. I’ve been out of the game 17 months. I’ll be looking to bring some enthusiasm to the boys and bring a bit of pace to the team. I’ll try and be a bit physical and try and give the lads a lift.”