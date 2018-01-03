Jowitt determined to prove himself at Wakefield however necessary

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield fullback Max Jowitt has insisted he is prepared to head out on loan if necessary. to prove he belongs in Trinity’s first-team in 2018.

Jowitt enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough year in 2016, being named the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year.

However, the form of Scott Grix limited Jowitt to just three appearances last season – and speaking to League Express, the 20-year-old admits he is keen to avoid a repeat of that, and if needs must, he will get regular game-time wherever possible.

He said: “I can’t be sat on the sidelines because it won’t improve me as a player.

“I’m not frightened to go out there and prove I can do it at this level. But me and Luke (Hooley) are in a three-way battle with Scott and it’ll be a good one this season.

“It was frustrating knowing the games weren’t coming last year, but it’s down to me. If I aren’t playing at Wakefield, I know I need to be playing somewhere else. Partly it’s down to me to make sure I’m playing as much as I can – and I really want to kick on this year.”

Jowitt made a solid start to the new season with a standout display during Wakefield’s 17-10 loss to Leeds on Boxing Day.

And the youngster admits that having missed a large part of pre-season last year, a strong start to this year is high on his priority list.

He said: “My first aim for this season was to get a strong pre-season under my belt. It was accepted I need to get some size on me and get moving again, because I missed last pre-season and that knocked me back a bit – and I think I do have something to prove to the coaching staff.”

Jowitt also slotted in at stand-off for parts of Tuesday’s game – something he admits he’d be keen to try more often.

He said: “The more positions I can play, the better it’ll be for me. I think I’ll have a closer look at that in training now, because I don’t just want to stick to one position.

“I want to be able to adapt in other positions like wing, centre and half-back. I’ve done a bit at stand-off in the past but I’ll certainly be open to adapting a bit more to it now.”