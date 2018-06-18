Jowitt signs long-term deal with Wakefield

Max Jowitt has signed a new three-year deal with Wakefield.

The fullback has established himself at Trinity this year and been rewarded for a string of encouraging performances.

He was off-contract at the end of the season but has not penned a new contract that ensures his long-term future is with the club.

“I am really happy to have signed,” he said.

Three years means that I can cement my place here at the Club and hopefully secure that full-back spot over the next couple of years.”

Chris Chester added: “Max is a talented young player, he’s still only young and has so much more development and areas to grow as a player. He has stepped up over the past couple of months and there is a fantastic opportunity for him to secure his spot in the first team.”