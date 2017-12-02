Joy for Jillaroos as Women’s World Cup retained

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

AUSTRALIA beat New Zealand 23-16 in Brisbane today to maintain their grip on the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, a field goal by Caitlin Moran ensuring that the Jillaroos remained out of sight of the Ferns in the curtain-raiser to the Men’s decider.

Isabelle Kelly bagged a brace for the victors, with Moran and Elianna Walton also crossing.

Honey Hireme grabbed two tries for New Zealand and Raecene McGregor touched down.

A full report will feature in Monday’s League Express.