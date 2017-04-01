Jukes backs Ridyard to take his chance

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh head coach has challenged Martyn Ridyard to grab his opportunity when the Centurions take on Widnes.

The halfback is set to make his return to the Leigh squad for their clash with the Vikings following an injury to halfback Josh Drinkwater.

Ridyard has not played since the club’s opening-round defeat to Castleford, but Jukes wants him to show everyone what he’s all about once he gets his chance.

“What he has done in that time is get his head down, work hard and never once whined about his position because he could understand that other people were taking their opportunities,” Jukes said.

“But he gets his chance now along with a few others in our team and they’ll all want to show they can step up to Super League. Hopefully, they can all bring a spring to our step.

“He’s showed in in big games during the history of our club that he can play. He did it in the Super 8s and played an influential role in us getting to Super League.

“But in the weekly rounds, he now has a block in front of him to show what Martyn is all about. It’s about him getting to showcase his skills.”

Liam Hood has also been recalled to the Leigh squad for the contest.

Hood has missed the last six matches with a broken jaw, but the hooker returns along with Ridyard to replace Curtis Naughton and Eloi Pelissier in the 19-man squad.

Centurions 19-man squad: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Weston, Hansen, Tickle, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Hood, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr.