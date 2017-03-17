Jukes believes Gareth Hock is capable of England recall
Leigh Centurions coach Neil Jukes believes forward Gareth Hock is capable of an England recall after a barnstorming display on Thursday night.
The 33-year-old hasn’t played for his country since 2012, but scored two tries and was hugely influential during Leigh’s 22-8 win against Warrington on Thursday night.
And that led Jukes to declare that the prop should to be considered for international honours after a superb performance.
“Why not? He carried the ball as strong as anybody else,” he said. “There were current internationals out there and he was head and shoulders above a lot of them.
“Gaz has got a bit of a tag about him but he’s a loveable rogue and his discipline has been very good. Off the field he is brilliant. He is one of the first in and he works really hard. I went with him to Red Hall (for a disciplinary hearing) and he got a fine and no ban and I thought it was really important he played for us this week.
“He had an unbelievable pre-season and I asked him to lead from the front.”
Jukes was also quick to praise his side as a whole as they made it three wins from six at the start of the new Super League season.
“It was a real tough opening six games and to get 50 per cent of them as wins is a real credit to the boys,” Jukes said. “We’re finding our feet, we’re getting battle hardened.
“It’s a cauldron here. We’re starting games well but we’re also finishing them strong so we’re getting some consistency. Our defence was outstanding. Warrington are a class side and we did a real good job to put them under pressure,Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum