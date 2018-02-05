Jukes frustrated with Leigh’s defeat

Neil Jukes was disappointed with his side’s performance after falling to defeat against Toronto.

In front of an expectant crowd, the Centurions failed to maintain their strong start and were blown away in the second-half, losing to the Wolfpack 34-12.

It was a disappointing return to the Championship, with the Leythers boasting ten of their new signings.

Jukes said: “We massively let ourselves down.

“We didn’t maintain the intensity and it became slow and scruffy which played into their hands.

“I’m not quite sure if that should have been relevant to us. 10 of our guys got heritage numbers today so two thirds of them shouldn’t have got into the history stuff.

“We’ve been incredible in our first two friendlies against opposition and today when it mattered we massively let ourselves down.”

That said, Jukes admitted that he would remain upbeat.

“Two years ago I sat in the changing room at Batley and that was a horrendous feeling. In 2016 we didn’t lose a game until the last game then, so nobody has died.

“It might feel like it, we let ourselves down today, we let the fans down who turned down in great numbers, but win, lose or draw we’ll work hard.”