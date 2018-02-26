Jukes no-shows press conference as speculation heightens

Neil Jukes did not speak to the press after speculation surrounding his job security hit new heights following Leigh’s third defeat in four games.

The Centurions capitulated in the closing stages of their game with Toulouse, surrendering a 26-16 lead they had established going into the final ten minutes of the game against a Toulouse side that played with 12 men for 43 minutes after Eddy Pettybourne was dismissed for a high tackle.

It has left Leigh languishing in ninth place after four rounds and with just one victory to their name despite their big-spending recruitment drive following relegation last year.

Jukes didn’t fulfil any media duties after the game, with Harrison Hansen instead speaking to the press.

Meanwhile, owner Derek Beaumont reassured everyone that he remains behind the club and asked for people to support his decisions, although he wouldn’t comment on Jukes’ future.

According to the Leigh Journal, Beaumont said: “I want you all to trust me.

“I heard what was said out there. It is difficult but I have got to give people the right opportunities. I won’t speak about anyone’s future here before I speak to anyone themselves.

“That would be inappropriate. I have the club’s best interests at heart. That is all that matters. I am playing with my own money and no one else’s. But I am not a quitter.”

Jukes has been in charge of Leigh for over two years, guiding them to promotion in 2016 before suffering relegation back to the second-tier a year later.

Leigh made 19 new signings in the off-season, with 11 of those playing in their latest defeat.