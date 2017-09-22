Jukes refusing to take foot off the gas as Leigh go in search of home tie in Million Pound Game

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Jukes has his eyes on a home tie in the Million Pound Game after brushing off suggestions his Leigh side will rest up against London.

The Centurions are guaranteed to be involved in the relegation decider next week and will face either Catalans or Widnes to fight for the final place in Super League next season.

However, the Centurions could still secure a home tie in the do-or-die clash, but will need to secure a victory over the Broncos to do so, and may need to win by a heavy margin should Catalans defeat Widnes.

Leigh have a superior points difference than Catalans, meaning they would face the Dragons at LSV if the Dragons fall to defeat against the Vikings and Jukes’ side can defeat London, however they would need a 38-point swing to secure a home tie should Widnes lose to the Dragons.

With that firmly in Jukes’ mind, he admitted his side would be going all out to secure the strongest result possible.

“We’ve not got enough bodies to rest up,” he said.

“First and foremost we’ve got to win it to give ourselves a chance of the home game, and secondly if Catalans were to win then we’d have to win by a healthy scoreline and that’s not going to just happen.

“The goal is to get a home draw, so the pressure is still on.

“If you start worrying about points for and again people start going away some of their principals.

“We’ve got to have energy and defend with the same attitude that we have done. We need to take some of the stuff we did against Halifax and take it into this week. If you do that the scoreboard looks after itself.”

Jukes also warned his side not to expect a sub-par performance from Andrew Henderson’s side, despite the fact their promotion hopes were ended last weekend.

“Whilst they’re probably nailed on for fifth they’re a proud bunch and if I was in their position I certainly wouldn’t roll over either. They want to make noises around what they’re doing so we’re expecting nothing else than a tough battle.”