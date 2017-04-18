Jukes searching for improvement

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 18, 2017 10:29

Neil Jukes believes his side need to improve following their latest defeat.

The Centurions suffered a fifth straight loss as they went down to Hull FC 24-10, a result that saw them move further adrift of the top eight.

Jukes was left frustrated with his side’s inability to convert chances.

“I thought we created enough chances but couldn’t get the ball down,” he said.

“We need to get a little bit better across the board. It has been a tough few games and we lost Micky Higham with a hamstring injury, which didn’t help.

“We are probably at our peak in terms of being busted but I still fancied us with the side we got out there. We are not a million miles away but we lacked quality as and when we needed it.”

