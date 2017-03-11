Jukes thrilled by defensive efforts

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Jukes hailed his side’s defensive display as Leigh picked up their second victory of the season over Huddersfield.

Despite spending large periods on their own line, the Centurions scored five unanswered tries to defeat Huddersfield 30-0, much to the delight of the Centurions head coach.

“We needed to be aggressive in defence and we showed some good line speed and good contact,” Jukes said.

“We came up with some big plays defensively and when we did things right we made things look very easy.

“We showed great desire in our defence – we had to be on the money against a team like Huddersfield who are full of proven Super League, NRL and international players.

“There is something good growing within the team and wins like tonight give us a lot of belief as we continue on our journey.”

