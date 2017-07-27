Jukes: We’re ready for the Qualifiers

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Jukes insists Leigh are as prepared as possible for the upcoming Qualifiers.

The Centurions will return to the ‘middle 8s’ competition, just 12 months after they gained automatic promotion via the league split system.

They sit on the other side of the fence this time round, looking to regain their Super League status amid the likes of Hull Kingston Rovers and London who are vying for a return to the top table.

Jukes believes his side are well-equipped to take on the challenge, but knows they will have to perform to ensure they don’t get caught in a difficult situation.

“We know how difficult those teams are,” he told TotalRL.

“We’ve been through all the scenarios, the players they’ve got are pretty similar, so we’ve got a good insight. We understand what we’re coming up against, it’s just how we compete on the day. We just need to put more polished performances in for seven games in a row.”

Leigh moved off the bottom of the table with victory over Salford in the last round of Super League action, although Jukes admitted it didn’t mean much to the club.

“We obviously didn’t want to finish bottom of the pile, but there are no prizes for that either,” he said.

“We always wanted to finish in the top eight with the rest of the teams. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that. Not finishing bottom is nice, but certainly not the original goal.”