Junior Moors agrees contract extension with Castleford Tigers

52 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford star Junior Moors has agreed a new one-year extension to his contract with the Super League leaders: and has admitted he would be open to remaining with the club beyond that, too.

The Samoan has been a revelation since joining from NRL side Melbourne in 2015 – and is now regarded as one of Super League’s best forwards following an impressive 2018 season.

Moors was named the club’s player of the year last season and is set to return from a knee injury next week to help spearhead the Tigers’ charge towards a first-ever Grand Final appearance.

He said: “I’m over the moon, I’ve really enjoyed my time here, we have a great bunch of blokes here at Castleford and great coaching staff so it was a really easy decision to make. I’ve been here for three years now and the fans have been outstanding every year, and it’s great to see them enjoying us going so well this season.”

And, asked whether he would stay on after this deal and remain a Tiger for the rest of his career, Moors said: “My family are enjoying it and I’m enjoying it here so I’d be keen to stay on.”

“Junior Moors is a high quality player who has continued to get better during his time at the club. His ability as a ball player in the middle of the field is outstanding as is his ball carrying strength,” Tigers coach Daryl Powell said.

“The fact that our best players continue to extend their contracts is a huge complement to the club and it’s direction at the moment. Junior’s extension shows this again and I am so pleased I will be able to work with him on a continued basis.”