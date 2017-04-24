Justin Carney charged for alleged slur

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Carney, the Salford Red Devils winger, is facing months on the sidelines after being charged by the RFL for alleged verbal abuse “based on race or colour”.

The 28-year-old was sent-off during Salford’s Challenge Cup victory over Toronto Wolfpack, with media reports suggesting he was dismissed for abusing Toronto player Ryan Bailey.

Carney has been handed the most severe level charge following the incident, Grade F, which carries a minimum eight-match suspension but could result in a “period suspension” according to the RFL’s disciplinary guidelines.

He will attend a hearing at Red Hall on Tuesday and is expected to plead not guilty.