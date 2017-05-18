Justin Carney ‘closing in’ on Hull Kingston Rovers switch

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford winger Justin Carney is set to link up with Super League promotion hopefuls Hull Kingston Rovers, according to The Mirror.

The powerhouse winger is understood to be closing in on a deal with the Championship leaders as they bolster their ranks ahead of the Qualifiers later this year.

League Express revealed earlier this week that his time with the Red Devils was coming to an end, with his services being offered to other clubs with a view to an immediate switch.

The 28-year-old is currently serving an eight-match ban after pleading guilty to racially abusing Toronto Wolfpack prop Ryan Bailey in a Challenge Cup game last month.

However, he will be free to play in the Robins’ Qualifiers campaign, less than 12 months after Salford condemned the club to relegation via the unforgettable Million Pound Game.

His time at the Red Devils saw him score 12 tries in 31 appearances.