Justin Carney handed eight-match ban by RFL
Salford winger Justin Carney has been banned for eight matches after pleading guilty to a charge of Grade F verbal abuse based on race/colour.
Carney was subject to a disciplinary hearing after an incident during Salford’s Challenge Cup game against Toronto, but the hearing was delayed for a week last Tuesday at Salford’s request.
However, tonight (Tuesday) in front of an independent disciplinary hearing, the winger pleaded guilty to – but appealed the severity of – the charge put to him.
The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him guilty of the Grade F charge though, and banned him for eight games and fined him £300.
TotalRL understands Carney has the right to an appeal – with his club likely to make a statement on the matter at some point. The RFL will reveal the details of the hearing on Wednesday.