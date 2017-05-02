Justin Carney handed eight-match ban by RFL

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford winger Justin Carney has been banned for eight matches after pleading guilty to a charge of Grade F verbal abuse based on race/colour.

Carney was subject to a disciplinary hearing after an incident during Salford’s Challenge Cup game against Toronto, but the hearing was delayed for a week last Tuesday at Salford’s request.

However, tonight (Tuesday) in front of an independent disciplinary hearing, the winger pleaded guilty to – but appealed the severity of – the charge put to him.