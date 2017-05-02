Justin Carney handed eight-match ban by RFL

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower May 2, 2017 21:27

Salford winger Justin Carney has been banned for eight matches after pleading guilty to a charge of Grade F verbal abuse based on race/colour.

Carney was subject to a disciplinary hearing after an incident during Salford’s Challenge Cup game against Toronto, but the hearing was delayed for a week last Tuesday at Salford’s request.

However, tonight (Tuesday) in front of an independent disciplinary hearing, the winger pleaded guilty to – but appealed the severity of – the charge put to him.

The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him guilty of the Grade F charge though, and banned him for eight games and fined him £300.

TotalRL understands Carney has the right to an appeal – with his club likely to make a statement on the matter at some point. The RFL will reveal the details of the hearing on Wednesday.

He has already served one game of the ban – with last weekend’s game against Widnes counting.
