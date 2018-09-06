Justin Carney to leave Hull KR

Justin Carney has confirmed he’ll leave Hull Kingston Rovers at the end of the season.

The winger is set to return to Australia after five years in Super League, despite being offered a deal to stay with the Robins.

Carney, 30, has decided to be closer to his family and return to his homeland.

Arriving with Castleford in 2013, Carney had a devastating impact at the Tigers, scoring 63 tries in 62 games. However, an alleged affair with a team-mate’s partner brought his time at the Tigers to an end.

He subsequently joined Salford, where he spent just over a year before signing up with the Robins for the second half of the 2017 campaign.

With him on the wing, Rovers earned promotion back to Super League, though Carney’s season has been disrupted through injury.