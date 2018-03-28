KCOM Craven Park set for record crowd for first Hull derby of 2018

Hull Kingston Rovers have revealed they are increasingly confident of welcoming a record crowd to KCOM Craven Park on Friday for the return of the Hull derby.

Rovers and FC lock horns competitively for the first time since 2016 on Friday lunchtime in East Hull, and the Robins have confirmed that ticket sales for that game have now gone through the 11,000 mark.

Following a busy few days of sales at both clubs, sales have passed the latest milestone ahead of the Good Friday clash, with all corporate hospitality and executive boxes for the game also sold out.

With ticket sales now past 11,000 with three days to go, the next target for the club, they say, is to set a new derby attendance record for the ground, which currently sits at the 11,350 which attended KCOM Craven Park for the fixture back in 2015.

The club’s overall record attendance was set against Leeds Rhinos in the same year and stands at 11,811.