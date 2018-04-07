Keanan Brand leg break inflicts further misery on Widnes after Hull KR defeat

Widnes’ struggles reached new depths after going down 31-12 to Hull Kingston Rovers.

The game was overshadowed as Widnes debutant Keanan Brand was stretchered off seven minutes into his professional debut, with reports later suggesting he had broken his leg.

But Justin Carney’s two tries helped the Robins to a crucial win that moved them level on points with the eighth-placed Vikings.

Andrew Heffernan and Carney had helped Tim Sheens’ side to a 10-2 lead, but Widnes hit back as Ryan Ince and Joe Mellor crossed with Chris Clarkson in the sin-bin.

But Danny Tickle, Carney and James Greenwood all scored to secure the victory.

Hull KR: Dagger; Shaw, Minns, Heffernan, Carney; McGuire, Lee; Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, tickle, Blair, Kavanagh. Subs: Atkin, Donaldson, Clarkson, Greenwood.

Tries: Carney (2), Heffernan, Tickle, Greenwood

Goals: Shaw (5)

Drop-goal: McGuire

Widnes: Hanbury; Ince, Chamberlain, Brand, Runciman; Mellor, Craven; Gerrard, Heremaia, Dudley, Hudson, Whitley, Wilde, Houston. Subs: Olbison, Burke, Wellington, Johnstone.

Tries: Ince, Mellor

Goals: Chamberlain (2)