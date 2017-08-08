Kear extends Wakefield stay

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield’s head of rugby John Kear has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Kear, a former coach at Trinity, joined the club ahead of the current campaign following a stint as Batley Bulldogs’ head coach.

The 62-year-old has worked closely with head coach Chris Chester on rugby matters since his arrival and has now agreed to continue that partnership for another season.

“I am really pleased, I have got great affection for the club as most people will know from my first stint here. I have enjoyed working with Michael, Chris and the coaching staff this season, so I am really looking forward to next year.

“It is great to see how much we have improved on last season but we still have plenty to do over the next six weeks.”

Owner Michael Carter added: “I am delighted that John has agreed to commit for another season. His passion for this club and Rugby League in general is there for all to see, and he brings an experience to both myself and Chris that money cannot buy. The Club is moving in the right direction, and John is a big part of that.”