Kear the front runner for Bradford job

Bradford Bulls are set to name John Kear as their new head coach.

League Express reports that the well-respected coach is the preferred choice for the Bulls following recent discussions.

Kear is currently the head of rugby at Super League side Wakefield but is set to become Geoff Toovey’s replacement as they prepare for life in League 1.

A number of applicants are understood to have withdrawn from the process at varying stages of the appointment process, with Kear now likely to take the role.

