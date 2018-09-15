Kear: Games are lasting far too long

Bradford Bulls coach John Kear believes the RFL needs to find a way of cutting down on delays during matches.

Kear felt his side’s 54-4 derby win over Keighley at Odsal took too long to complete, quipping: “I’m thinking of bringing my shaving kit to games!

“To be serious, 80 minutes felt like three hours.

“There was stoppage after stoppage, and games seem to be getting longer and longer. “It’s not good for coaches or players, and I don’t think it’s good for fans. When you come at three o’clock, you expect it to be over by quarter to five.

“Perhaps we need to take injured players off the field and make restarts faster, but we have to find a way of speeding things up. It’s a problem and it needs resolving.”

Despite the delays, Kear was happy with the result as well as the hat-trick of tries by centre Tuoyo Egodo, his close-season signing from Castleford.

“I don’t think you can do much more than post 50 points, and we wanted to keep the pressure on York,” said the promotion-chasing coach.

“Tuoyo is looking good. He is a big bloke, and a really good athlete who takes some holding.”