Kear makes five changes for Wales

John Kear has made five changes for Wales fixture with Fiji.

Christiaan Roets, Danny Ansell, Joe Burke, Matty Barron and Dalton Grant have all been selected, replacing Andrew Gay, Danny Seamark, Chester Butler, Sam Hopkins and Ben Morris.

The Dragons lost heavily to PNG in their first game, leaving them in desperate need of a victory to keep qualification hopes alive.

To do that, they will have to beat a Fiji side that defeated USA.

Bati have made just one change, with former London man Junior Roqica replacing Kane Evans.

It means Eloni Vunakece is promoted from the bench to start at prop.

WALES

1 Elliot KEAR

2 Rhys WILLIAMS

3 Michael CHANNING

4 Christiaan ROETS

5 Regan GRACE

6 Courtney DAVIES

7 Danny ANSELL

8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)

9 Steve PARRY

10 Philip JOSEPH

11 Rhodri LLOYD

12 Joe BURKE

13 Morgan KNOWLES

14 Matty FOZARD

15 Matthew BARRON

16 Ben EVANS

17 Dalton GRANT

FIJI

1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)

2 Suliasi VUNIVALU

3 Taane MILNE

4 Akuila UATE

5 Marcelo MONTOYA

6 Jarryd HAYNE

7 Henry RAIWALUI

8 Ashton SIMS

9 Apisai KOROISAU

10 Eloni VUNAKECE

11 Viliame KIKAU

12 Brayden WILIAME

13 Tui KAMIKAMICA

14 Joe LOVODUA

15 Jacob SAIFITI

16 Junior ROQICA

17 Ben NAKUBUWAI