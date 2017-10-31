Kear makes five changes for Wales
John Kear has made five changes for Wales fixture with Fiji.
Christiaan Roets, Danny Ansell, Joe Burke, Matty Barron and Dalton Grant have all been selected, replacing Andrew Gay, Danny Seamark, Chester Butler, Sam Hopkins and Ben Morris.
The Dragons lost heavily to PNG in their first game, leaving them in desperate need of a victory to keep qualification hopes alive.
To do that, they will have to beat a Fiji side that defeated USA.
Bati have made just one change, with former London man Junior Roqica replacing Kane Evans.
It means Eloni Vunakece is promoted from the bench to start at prop.
WALES
1 Elliot KEAR
2 Rhys WILLIAMS
3 Michael CHANNING
4 Christiaan ROETS
5 Regan GRACE
6 Courtney DAVIES
7 Danny ANSELL
8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)
9 Steve PARRY
10 Philip JOSEPH
11 Rhodri LLOYD
12 Joe BURKE
13 Morgan KNOWLES
14 Matty FOZARD
15 Matthew BARRON
16 Ben EVANS
17 Dalton GRANT
FIJI
1 Kevin NAIQAMA (c)
2 Suliasi VUNIVALU
3 Taane MILNE
4 Akuila UATE
5 Marcelo MONTOYA
6 Jarryd HAYNE
7 Henry RAIWALUI
8 Ashton SIMS
9 Apisai KOROISAU
10 Eloni VUNAKECE
11 Viliame KIKAU
12 Brayden WILIAME
13 Tui KAMIKAMICA
14 Joe LOVODUA
15 Jacob SAIFITI
16 Junior ROQICA
17 Ben NAKUBUWAI