Kear to stay on as Wales coach alongside Bradford role

John Kear will continue in his role as head coach of Wales.

Wales Rugby League have confirmed the 63-year-old will continue to coach the Dragons despite being appointed as the new head coach of Bradford Bulls earlier this week.

Kear has coached Wales since 2014, in which time they have won the European Cup and qualified for the World Cup.

“It was a tough World Cup, but I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress since I took over in 2014,” he said.

“There is a planned structure to international rugby over the next couple of years and it’ll provide us with an opportunity to have a real go.

“After a good season with Wakefield, it was a tough end to the year with the World Cup, but I feel really energised and fresh for the challenges ahead with both Wales and Bradford.”