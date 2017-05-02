Keighley confirm Ambler interest

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Keighley Cougars coach Craig Lingard has confirmed that the club has made enquiries over the availability of Irish international Luke Ambler, who left Halifax by mutual consent last week because of his increasing work commitments.

“Like every coach, if a player like Luke becomes available you make enquiries,” admitted Lingard, who is keen to bring in another middle man.

“I spoke to Luke when he left Halifax to see what his intentions were. He would like to keep playing if he can, especially with the World Cup coming up. But whether or not that will be feasible I don’t know because I don’t know what the terms of his release from Halifax are.

“I know our Chairman has made contact with Luke too so we will have to see if anything comes of that.

“We aren’t holding our breath though. We’re hopeful but we’re not expecting anything to happen.”

