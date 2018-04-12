Keighley snap up Grand Final winner Griffin

Keighley Cougars have completed the signing of experienced prop Darrell Griffin.

The 36-year-old has been without a club since leaving Featherstone after his contract was terminated.

The former Leeds and Salford forward won his case against the Rovers last week, and has now joined the Cougars to continue his career in Rugby League.

Featherstone had dismissed the Oxfordshire-born ace after playing rugby union.

Griffin has played in the Grand Final, the World Club Challenge and a Challenge Cup Final, winning the first two.