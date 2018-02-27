You are here

Keiron Cunningham and Paul Anderson among the favourites for Leigh job

Matthew Shaw

Keiron Cunningham has been named as the joint favourite to become the next Leigh head coach.

Betfred has made the club’s head of rugby 3/1 on to get the job following Neil Jukes’ resignation on Monday.

Kieron Purtill, who has been placed in temporary charge has also been priced at 3/1, while former Huddersfield head coach and current England Knights chief Paul Anderson is also available at the same odds.

Former Warrington coach Tony Smith is available at 6/1 while Iestyn Harris is another of the favourites at 10/1.

Meanwhile, those who believe a shock return for former coach Paul Rowley could be on the cards can get odds of 100/1.

Jukes left the club after three defeats in the opening four games of the season.

The final straw came when the Centurions surrendered a 26-16 lead in the final eight minutes against the French side, who had a man sent-off in the second-half. The defeat leaves Leigh ninth in the Championship.

Full odds (Betfred):

Keiron Cunningham 3/1
Kieron Purtill  3/1
Paul Anderson  3/1
Tony Smith  6/1
Iestyn Harris 10/1
Geoff Toovey 12/1
Brian Noble 25/1
Mickey Higham 33/1
Ian Millward 50/1
Lee Briers 100/1
Paul Rowley 100/1