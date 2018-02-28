Keith Galloway retires from elite rugby and leaves Leeds Rhinos

Australian forward Keith Galloway left Leeds Rhinos and returned to Australia.

The prop, whose time in England has been tempered by two horrific Achilles injuries, has been seen in pictures shared by Australian side Oakdale Workers, appearing to show him signing for the club.

And the Rhinos have now confirmed that the forward has indeed left Leeds. He said: “It has been a tough decision but I know it is the right one for me and my family. Despite my two major injuries at the Rhinos, I have loved being part of this fantastic club.

“I have made friendships that will last forever and I have enjoyed living in Leeds. The time is right for me to move onto the next chapter of my life. I haven’t decided yet if I will play on at some level, if possible I would like to finish my time on the field on my terms but that will not be as a full-time professional now as I look towards a career after rugby.

“I would like to thank Gary Hetherington and Brian McDermott for giving me the chance to play for Leeds Rhinos and all our backroom staff and players who have supported me throughout my time at the club. I will be backing the boys from here in Australia and will always remain a Rhino.”

Head coach Brian McDermott said: “Keith was able to come and speak to the boys himself whilst we were in Melbourne and it was important for him to do that. He has been a fantastic member of our squad over the last three years. Obviously having suffered two big injuries, you can talk about how he has dealt with adversity and been a lesson for all our squad in that sense but more than that, his quality on the field should not be underestimated. We are sad to see him go but he leaves with our best wishes for the future with his young family back home in Australia.”

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington added, “Keith has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain a friend of the Rhinos. We are actively looking to replace him as a senior player in our squad however that will only be if the right candidate becomes available.”

In a post on Facebook, the Workers wrote: “Time to announce one of the biggest signings in the club’s history. We are proud to announce the signing of former NRL player Keith Galloway.”

