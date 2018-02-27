Kells given dream home tie against Toronto in Challenge Cup

Amateur side Kells have been given a dream tie at home to big-spending Championship side Toronto Wolfpack in the fourth round of the 2018 Challenge Cup.

The Cumbrians will host Paul Rowley’s Wolfpack in what is undoubtedly the tie of round four, with the game to be played on the weekend of March 17-18.

Elsewhere, former winners Bradford Bulls have been drawn away at League 1 and West Yorkshire rivals Hunslet.

Table-topping Championship pacesetters London will travel to Cumbria to face Leon Pryce’s Workington Town, while struggling Leigh Centurions are also away – they will play Batley Bulldogs.

Full draw: Challenge Cup Fourth Round

Ties to be played weekend of March 17-18

Hunslet v Bradford

Barrow v Sheffield

Workington v London

Halifax v Oldham

Kells v Toronto

North Wales v Featherstone

Coventry v Pilkington Recs

Whitehaven v Dewsbury

Normanton v Rochdale

Batley v Leigh

Doncaster v Newcastle

York v Swinton